Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan film filed for ban in West Bengal

#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha was trending on Twitter.

A PIL (Public Interest Litigation) has been filed in the Kolkata High Court.

The PIL demands a complete ban of this Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer in Bengal.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the much-anticipated movies of 2022. The film had made a ton of publicity since the day the primary look was delivered.

Tragically, the film which additionally featured Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in vital jobs didn’t get along nicely in the cinema world after it succumbed to the blacklist culture via web-based entertainment.

Netizens requested to blacklist this film and #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha was moving on Twitter. Presently, after very nearly fourteen days of the film’s delivery, a PIL has been documented in the Kolkata High Court against it.

As per reports in India Today, a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) has been documented in the Kolkata High Court against Lal Singh Chaddha.

It requires a total restriction on the film in Bengal refering to harmony jumble. It is additionally expressed that the matter will be heard in the court of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava on August 23.

The PIL requests a total boycott of this Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer in Bengal.

Advertisement

There has likewise been an interest for a Police official to be posted external each theater in the event that the boycott isn’t finished as what is displayed in the film can upset the harmony and request in Bengal.

Advocate Nazia Elahi Khan has documented the PIL. As per her, the Army isn’t addressed as expected in the film.

There have been articles doing the rounds that the wholesalers of Laal Singh Chaddha have experienced significant misfortunes politeness the underperformance of the film.

The makers and wholesalers of the film gave explanation on the equivalent where they rubbished reports about certain merchants requesting remuneration for the dreary exhibition of the film.

In a restrictive meeting with ETimes, the producers affirmed that the situation is totally unique.

Also Read Laal Singh Chaddha grosses Rs. 4.65 crore in second weekend Advait Chandan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' registers a dull weekend at the box...

Advertisement