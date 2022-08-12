Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan stun business

Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan did poorly at the movie office yesterday. Both flicks failed to attract audiences on Raksha Bandhan. Both films averaged 25% occupancy throughout the day despite opening on the same day, which should result in greater occupancies. The Aamir Khan starrer beat the Akshay Kumar starrer, but this is little comfort for the film since it had a greater production budget and was in production for almost three years, whereas the Akshay Kumar movie was filmed during the epidemic and in 2 months.

Laal Singh Chaddha’s first day gross was Rs. 10.75 cr nett, a quarter of Thugs Of Hindostan’s. The film did well in East Punjab but not elsewhere. Day 2 advancements are smaller than day 1’s, therefore the film’s day 2 statistics will likely decline.

Raksha Bandhan’s first-day gross was lower than the past two Akshay Kumar films released this year, Bachchan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. The film outgrossed Laal Singh Chaddha in large circuits where Raksha Bandhan was present but fared lower in metros and most other regions, where Laal Singh Chaddha was the obvious favourite. The second day’s advance reservations aren’t encouraging, but this film relies on walk-ins.

It was a catastrophic Raksha Bandhan for the business, and the statistics are stunning since we’re talking about two movies with two significant blockbuster stars who have lasted over 30 years. Both films must make the most of the prolonged vacation time.

