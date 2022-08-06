Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, is making waves. Fans are curious to see how the Forrest Gump remake comes out on the big screen. The film’s trailer was released a few weeks ago, and it opens on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha’s Bollywood adaption was written by Atul Kulkarni, who appeared in Rang De Basanti alongside Aamir. Before the release, he spoke with Pinkvilla. He spoke at length about his relationship with Aamir.

Atul said he connected with Aamir on a personal level. He dubbed him ‘rare’. “We’re both human. I’ve also watched him in Satyamev Jayate. I’ve seen him while he was working for Paani Foundation in Maharashtra, helping drought-stricken regions. So, here’s a guy who is attentive of what’s occurring around him and open to people and situations. We seldom encounter individuals like these in our daily lives, in any field. I identified with him on those grounds, and that continued in Laal Singh Chaddha,” added Kulkarni.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya feature in Laal Singh Chaddha. It will be released on August 11, the same day as Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. Aamir recently claimed on Koffee With Karan 7 that he didn’t listen to the screenplay for two years, wondering who would adapt a six-Oscar-winning classic? The screenplay persuaded him two years later.