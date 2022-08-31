“Laal Singh Chaddha” does well worldwide despite failing at home

Laal Singh Chaddha made $7.5 million, or INR 59 crore, in its opening week.

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Aamir Khan.

The movie still needs to open in China.

Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Aamir Khan, debuted to poor reviews domestically, but it is raking in cash internationally and is expected to top all Hindi-language box office records in 2022.

The movie reportedly made $7.5 million, or INR 59 crore, in its opening week, outperforming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ($5.88 million) and Gangubai Kathiawadi ($7.47 million).

The movie still needs to open in China for it to break even on the box office; it’s important to remember that Aamir’s earlier movies, including Dangal and Secret Superstar, did extremely well in China.

Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, with Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh as co-stars, was dubbed “the biggest flop” in Aamir’s career following 2000’s Mela.

