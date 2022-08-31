Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • “Laal Singh Chaddha” does well worldwide despite failing at home
“Laal Singh Chaddha” does well worldwide despite failing at home

“Laal Singh Chaddha” does well worldwide despite failing at home

Articles
“Laal Singh Chaddha” does well worldwide despite failing at home

“Laal Singh Chaddha” does well worldwide despite failing at home

Advertisement
  • Laal Singh Chaddha made $7.5 million, or INR 59 crore, in its opening week.
  • Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Aamir Khan.
  • The movie still needs to open in China.
Advertisement

Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Aamir Khan, debuted to poor reviews domestically, but it is raking in cash internationally and is expected to top all Hindi-language box office records in 2022.

The movie reportedly made $7.5 million, or INR 59 crore, in its opening week, outperforming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ($5.88 million) and Gangubai Kathiawadi ($7.47 million).

The movie still needs to open in China for it to break even on the box office; it’s important to remember that Aamir’s earlier movies, including Dangal and Secret Superstar, did extremely well in China.

Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, with Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh as co-stars, was dubbed “the biggest flop” in Aamir’s career following 2000’s Mela.

Also Read

Aamir Khan is gearing up for Mogul after Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan is gearing up for Mogul after Laal Singh Chaddha

The movie "Laal Singh Chaddha," starring Aamir Khan, had a poor box...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Honey Singh will work with Mehwish Hayat
Honey Singh will work with Mehwish Hayat
Prince Harry's humanitarian award
Prince Harry's humanitarian award "deepens rift" with King Charles, William
Juliana Nal claims to be unmarried after Kanye West's remarks
Juliana Nal claims to be unmarried after Kanye West's remarks
King Charles ignores Harry and Meghan, honours Kate and William
King Charles ignores Harry and Meghan, honours Kate and William
Shaan Shahid's wife and daughter attend the Zarrar premiere
Shaan Shahid's wife and daughter attend the Zarrar premiere
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry secretly reunite in New York?
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry secretly reunite in New York?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story