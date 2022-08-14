Laal Singh Chaddha is praised by Farhan Akhtar as “beautiful”

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and others.

Farhan Akhtar shared a review of the film on Instagram.

Advertisement

Laal Singh Chaddha is certainly one of the most-expected movies of 2022. The film featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and others has come to the titles starting from the primary look of the film was delivered.

Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni has composed the film.

A few famous people have watched the film and written their surveys. Keeping the trend, entertainer and producer Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle to share a survey of the film.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Farhan Akhtar shared a banner of Laal Singh Chaddha highlighting Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sharing the banner he expressed, “Such a beautiful film. Not easy to live up to a classic like Forrest Gump but Laal Singh holds its own. Congratulations to the team.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan is presently lounging in the outcome of her as of late delivered film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Advertisement

The film additionally stars Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

This film denotes the Bollywood presentation of Naga and everybody has been adulating his exhibition.

Shah Rukh Khan is likewise doing an appearance in the film and as per fans, this is one of the greatest features of the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an authority Hindi change of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks.

In the interim, Kareena’s film has recently raised a ruckus around town. Then, she will highlight in Sujoy Ghosh’s thrill ride with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is scheduled to deliver on Netflix.

The film is a variation of Japanese creator Keigo Higashino’s original The Devotion Of Suspect X. Other than this, Kareena will make her presentation underway with producer Hansal Mehta’s forthcoming thrill ride project, which is supposed to be motivated by a genuine occurrence in the UK.

Advertisement

Before long, she will likewise deal with a film with Rhea Kapoor.

Also Read Mira Rajput describes one of her “most crazy” moments Mira Rajput shared pictures and video of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations. She...