Laal Singh Chaddha: Gippy Grewal says Punjabis don’t like fake beards

Bollywood singer Gippy Grewal has talked about biopics and why they require actors to work more than any other type of part. In a recent interview, Gippy discussed the easy but unauthentic shortcuts actors use to adopt the personas of actual people and why he admires what Aamir Khan accomplished in Laal Singh Chaddha.

To play the nice and straightforward Sardar ji Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir put on weight, grew a real beard, and changed his appearance. Even Punjabis like Gippy have noticed and applauded him for his dedication to the job.

Gippy described the process of gaining weight for the 2018 Subedar Joginder Singh biopic in an interview with Bollywood media. For the ideal look, he claimed he needed to add close to 10-15 kilogrammes.

“I always feel that if you want to make someone’s biopic, you should do it properly. You should not put on a fake beard or moustache, as many people do it these days. This is a point to be noted. Please don’t do this. As a Punjabi, when we see a ‘Punjabi’ person with fake beard and everything, we don’t like it,” he said.

About Aamir, he said, “Now Laal Singh Chaddha is coming and Aamir paaji looks totally like a Sardaar. You should work towards it.”

In another interview the singer said, “Shinda played a small part in one of my films Ardaas (2016). The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha saw that and they approached me as they wanted him to play the young version of Aamir Khan in the film. Mukesh (Chhabra, casting director) also got in touch with me and told me to send across a few reference videos of Shinda saying ‘hello’ in Punjabi, which would also be a look test for him. I wasn’t even aware of the story of the film at that point in time.”

