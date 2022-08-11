Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and directed by Advait Chandan, has opened much worse than expected.

Early estimates say that Laal Singh Chaddha will make between Rs 10.25 crore and Rs 11 crore on its first day in theatres. This is a low start at the box office. The three national chains, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, hope to make about Rs 6.25 crore, and the non-national chains will put up another Rs 4.50 crore.

In the morning, it seemed like Laal Singh Chaddha would end up with around 9 crores, but business picked up in the multiplexes during the evening shows. Even in the worst case, Laal Singh Chaddha should have aimed for Rs 15 crore or more on the first day, but the results are way off the mark. The movie is coming out during a week with a lot of holidays, so it’s important to have a great week or two to make up for the loss of business on the first day.

Both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan came out on a holiday, so business for both movies should have been a lot better. Friday could be a bad day for Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie’s future will depend on how well it does on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (Independence Day). With this start, a big total is out of the question. Now, the goal is to reach a number that will save face in the long run.

It’s aimed at people who go to expensive multiplexes, and if this group of people likes it, there will be a big jump on Saturday. The trend on Friday is also important because Laal Singh Chaddha can’t afford a big drop on its second day after a slow start.