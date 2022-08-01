Advertisement
Lady Amelia Windsor's sorrow after breakup with Etonian boyfriend

Lady Amelia Windsor’s sorrow after breakup with Etonian boyfriend

Lady Amelia Windsor’s sorrow after breakup with Etonian boyfriend

Lady Amelia Windsor sorrow after breakup with Etonian boyfriend

  • Lady Amelia Windsor has just split from her Etonian boyfriend.
  • The 26-year-old model is 43rd in line to the throne and a cousin to Prince George.
  • She appeared on the cover of French Fries, a European fashion and arts magazine.
Lady Amelia Windsor has been labelled the most beautiful royal, but it hasn’t protected her from grief.

The gorgeous 26-year-old model just split from the handsome old Etonian she was dating.

Clearly, her beauty, connections, jet-set lifestyle, and the fact that she is 43rd in line to the throne and is William and Harry’s cousin weren’t enough for him.

Amelia has appeared on the covers of Vogue and Tatler, and she is presently on the cover of French Fries, a European fashion and arts magazine.

Inside, she admits that her twenties were madness,’ and she alluded to having had difficult experiences.

She appears to be dealing, however, stating, ‘You have to learn not to be overwhelmed by life and… attempt to keep dancing.’

She’s surely been partying at Glastonbury and raving with the Rolling Stones at Hyde Park this summer, shaking off her grief!

George is such a Scilly boy

Prince George’s official ninth birthday photo could have been taken on a Caribbean island.

But the beach backdrop, I can tell, was a little island off the coast of Cornwall.

The Cambridges chose Tresco, one of the Scilly Isles and a favourite haunt of Princess Diana, for their July vacation.

The family spent a fortnight on Prince Charles’ car-free island.

The Cambridges and their spaniel, Orla, are supposed to have arrived by helicopter and slept at Dolphin House, a small granite rectory in a walled garden.

William’s first recollections of Tresco date back to 1989 when he was six years old and spent a vacation there with his father, mother, and brother.

Royal admitted to having strange and mystical animal tattoos
Royal admitted to having strange and mystical animal tattoos

The animal and mythical tattoos were acquired during naval service. Prince George...

