Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper address romance.

The rumour mill went into overdrive after Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s chemistry-filled performance.

People were convinced that the A-listers were an item after their electrifying performance.

Advertisement

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper addressed romance after rumours about their relationship started to spread after their performance in A Star Is Born both confirmed or denied if they were dating.

The rumour mill went into overdrive after Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s chemistry-filled performance as Ally and Jackson in the 2018 adaptation of A Star Is Born. The two’s mesmerizing performance of Shallow, their Oscar-winning song, at the 2019 Academy Awards, increased speculation.

The two entered the stage hand in hand and sat on either side of a piano as the performance got underway.

Bradley joined Gaga on the piano bench for the song’s closing section, during which they both sang into the same microphone with Gaga resting her head on Bradley’s shoulder.

People were convinced that the A-listers were an item after their electrifying performance, and that belief only grew after they ended their relationships.

One week before the Oscars, Gaga called off her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino after two years of dating.

Advertisement

However, Gaga and Bradley have both publicly stated that their on-fire chemistry was simply the result of their excellent acting.

Gaga claimed that they “did a really excellent job at tricking everyone” when she appeared on Oprah in 2020.

In a different interview with the Elle host in 2019, Gaga said, “We made a love tale. Naturally, as a performer and an actress, I wanted people to think that my partner and I were in love. We put a lot of effort and days of labor into making sure folks at the Oscars could feel that love. Everything was planned out; everything was staged like a performance.

Oprah continued by saying that she had also questioned Bradley about their potential for romance.

Bradley allegedly told the legendary broadcaster that he would have been unable to look Gaga in the eye while he was sitting at the piano if he had feelings for her.

In a different interview, Bradley acknowledged that he choreographed the sexy Oscars performance in an effort to control his stage fear.



Advertisement

In 2021, he stated to The Hollywood Reporter that it “reduces the anxiety level from a personal aspect.

“In that movie moment, [Ally and Jackson] kind of fell in love. It’s that dramatic moment that occurs to them in front of a large audience on a stage. If we had both been seated on stools and facing the audience, it would have been so bizarre.

The performers did, however, share a platonic love for one another.

In an interview in 2018, Lady Gaga recalled their initial encounter, saying, “From the time we met, I felt a kindred spirit in him. “As soon as I heard him sing, I halted in my tracks. I was aware of his acting talent. He is the only actor on the earth who can actually pull this off.

When they reunited at the SAG Awards in February, they pleased fans and maintained their close friendship.

Gaga went on to play the lead in Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci after her A Star Is Born performance.

Advertisement

She has additionally affirmed that she will co-star with Joaquin Phoenix in the second Joker movie as Harley Quinn.

The movie is expected to be released in October 2024, with production reportedly starting in December.

Also Read Joker 2: Lady Gaga received $10 million salary for Joaquin Phoenix Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to release in the US on...