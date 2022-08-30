Lady Gaga brings lively feelings to Tokyo on her world tour

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper address romance
Pop music superstar Lady Gaga never ceases to astound her countless followers with her impeccable sense of style.
The 36-year-old singer of the hit song “Shallow,” who is currently on tour with her Chromatica Ball project, stunned fans upon landing in Tokyo, Japan, with her most recent glam ensemble.
In advance of her concert in the Japanese capital, Gaga shared a humorous film on her Instagram account today. She looked stunning in a Yohji Yamamoto-designed vibrant flowery coordinated outfit.
The ensemble included a large blouse and flared pants decorated with floral and abstract writing. She accessorized with a tall pair of black platforms and a silver chain necklace.
She used a lot of makeup to enhance her natural beauty, including a vivid red lip and purple eye shadow, along with excessive amounts of mascara.
The singer of Poker Face pulled her blonde hair back into a bun. Her message included the designer’s name, “Haus of Yamamoto,” and the hashtags “takeabitetakeabite #tokyo” with a sushi emoji.
In the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, Gaga has now been announced to play Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix.
