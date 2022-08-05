Lady Gaga confirms her participation in Joker sequel

In the impending sequel to Joker, the most powerful duo will join forces. Thursday, DC released a new trailer for the upcoming Joker 2 film, and Lady Gaga confirmed her participation in the project. Variety stated Lady Gaga was considered for the part of Harley Quinn after her House of Gucci performance.

Along with the shocking casting, the film’s title, “Joker: Folie à Deux,” was also announced. Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role as Joker after winning the Oscar for Best Actor in 2019. Gaga has covered Cheek to Cheek by Louis Armstrong with Tony Bennet. The film is reportedly a musical, thus Gaga’s casting is fitting.

As the numbers flew by in the animated clip, the teaser also disclosed the film’s release date. The release date for the film is October 4, 2024. Gaga has joined the franchise, but it’s unclear if she’ll play Harley Quinn in the sequel.

Fans on Twitter were mostly excited about Gaga partnering Phoenix on the project, but several were against a musical.