Los Angeles, California: Authorities in Los Angeles say a 19-year-old man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker in order to steal her French bulldogs last year has been apprehended after being mistakenly released.
James Howard Jackson was apprehended again on Wednesday, as another of the three men charged in the robbery was sentenced to four years in prison.
Ryan Fischer was shot while exercising the three prize pets in Hollywood in February 2021 by the gang. Fischer was injured in the attack and later revealed on Instagram that he had a collapsed
Jackson, suspected of pulling the trigger, had been mistakenly released from custody earlier this year after what the US Marshals Service described as a “clerical error.”
They had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, claiming that he was “armed and dangerous.”
According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office, he was finally “apprehended without incident” in Palmdale. They did not provide any additional information, and it was unclear whether the reward was being collected.
A California court also sentenced Jaylin Keyshawn White, who admitted to being a member of the gang, to four years in prison on Wednesday.
