Lady Gaga fears her career is over due to fibromyalgia. During the “The Chromatica Ball” tour show, Gaga opened up about her struggle with fibromyalgia. She said she feared the end of her career after having to postpone a previous tour in the UK due to excruciating pain.

According to reports, during one of the performances on her The Chromatica Ball tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the singer of the popular song “Bad Romance” talked openly about her health scare.

The 13-time Grammy winner told the London audience, “I was meant to be here a couple of years ago, but I couldn’t come. Because of the global pandemic, we had to postpone the Chromatica Ball.

But I must also offer an apology for something else. A few years before that, I had to postpone a performance because I was unable to continue. And I apologize. I apologize for missing those performances, the singer-actor continued.

But, she said, “I have to thank many people in my life, especially someone very special. I had no idea I would be sharing the stage with all of you on the day I left London. I wasn’t sure if I could pull it off.

“However, my sister entered my hotel room and stated, “I can’t see my sister anymore,” looking me in the eye. Now that she can see her sibling, Gaga said.

In 2018, the 36-year-old had to postpone ten dates of her European tour due to the intense pain she was experiencing as a result of her fibromyalgia.

Gaga opened out about the process of creating her album Chromatica, saying, “When I wrote this record, I was sitting on my porch all (expletive) day.”

“I promise God. From the moment I woke up, I smoked three packs of cigarettes a day while sitting on my porch. Avoid doing it, she advised. I had Frank Zappa’s old studio at my place, so my friends would come upstairs and say, “Come on LG, we’ve got to go downstairs.”

The A Star Is Born actor confessed, “When I wrote this record, I didn’t want to produce a dance record because I was (expletive) depressed.” However, my buddies advised me to turn it into a dance song, so we did.

If you’re wondering why there are 60-foot-tall flames on this stage, it’s because it’s a big representation of the (crap) porch where I spent 365 days a year moping around.

And I wanted to burn that (expletive) porch, Gaga said in closing.

