Lady Gaga is absolute professional as she continues concert despite teddy being thrown at her

Saturday while performing live in Toronto, the pop icon Lady Gaga was pelted by a teddy bear. Despite this, she finished her concert with elegance.

The 39-year-old Oscar-winning performer, whose true name is Stefani Germanotta, had to avoid the flying object in the middle of her performance at the Rogers Centre in Canada.

Lady Gaga was singing passionately into the microphone when the teddy bear was hurled, prompting her to quickly move to the side to dodge it, as captured by a camera positioned by an audience member near the stage.

She acted as if nothing had transpired afterward, as if nothing had occurred.

The fan who published the video on Twitter, Jo Shelton, told the Daily Mail exclusively about the incident: ‘I wanted to record a portion of Lady Gaga’s concert finale since Hold My Hand is such a lovely and meaningful song to me.

‘I accidentally got this incident on video, and at first we didn’t know who threw it or what the object even was, probably due to the fact that Gaga is an absolute professional and did not miss a beat.

‘I wanted to share it with other fans to discourage people from throwing things on stage because no matter how well intentioned you are, you can never predict where something will land when thrown.’

As Jo published the video on Twitter, she drew attention to the dangers of objects being hurled at performers on stage, adding, ‘How do some fans think this is okay… this is so dangerous and sad.

Another wrote: ‘This is so not ok holy s**t’ while another commented with angry face emojis.’

