Lady Gaga’s dog stealer Lafayette Shon Whaley got charged. After confessing to his involvement in the heist, a second guy accused of snatching Gaga’s dogs during the incident in which her dog walker was shot was arrested on Thursday.

Lafayette Shon Whaley, now 28 years old, was given a six-year prison sentence for second-degree robbery in connection with the theft of the singer’s French bulldogs.

Whaley was a member of the group that shot Ryan Fischer in Hollywood in February 2021 as Fischer was exercising the three prized animals. Fischer was attacked and received chest injuries; one month later, he revealed on Instagram that he had collapsed a lung.

The singer of “Poker Face” offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of two of the three dogs after they were stolen.

Whaley was sentenced a week after co-conspirator Jaylin Keyshawn was imprisoned and after James Howard Jackson, the alleged shooter was apprehended. He had been freed due to a “clerical error,” according to the authorities.

Jackson is accused of attempted murder, robbery in the second degree, planning to commit robbery, assault with a semiautomatic weapon, and having a concealed weapon in a moving vehicle while a felon.

The lady who police claim turned in the canines in exchange for the prize has been charged with receiving stolen property and being an accessory after the fact.

At the time, Los Angeles police stated that they did not think the dogs’ owners were the reason they were targeted, but rather the breed’s popularity on the illicit market.

Small and amiable, making it simple to grab, French bulldogs don’t typically have big litters.

They are rather rare, have a high price tag due to their celebrity connections to Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Hugh Jackman, Chrissy Teigen, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Madonna, to name a few.

