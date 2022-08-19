Lady Louise Queen’s granddaughter works at garden and earn £6.63 per hour

Lady Louise Windsor, who is sometimes referred to as the Queen’s “favorite” grandchild, is working in a garden for minimum wage.

The 18-year-old daughter of Prince Edwards and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, has been making £6.63 per hour after completing her A-levels in June.

The member of the royal family, who lives in a £30 million mansion in Bagshot Park, Surrey, is said to be employed as a helper in the garden where she welcomes visitors and assists with trimming and planting.

“I knew the cost of living situation was awful, but I didn’t imagine I’d ever see a grandchild of the Queen working in a garden centre,” one customer told the media.

“The employees appeared to adore her. Another shopper said, “It’s not every day you purchase your begonias from a princess,” and a third said, “I couldn’t believe it was Lady Louise, I had to look twice.”

She is a really kind and humble young lady who treats customers with respect. She appeared to be enjoying at her work.

The client continued, “You’d never imagine the Queen’s granddaughter would take on a career working behind a till.”

