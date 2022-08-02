Lady Louise Windsor, the queen’s ‘favourite grandchild,’ appears

Advertisement
  • Lady Louise Windsor attended the Commonwealth Games with her parents and brother James.
  • Prince Edward’s daughter has been studying for A-Levels at a private school.
  • Lady Louise reminds the Queen of herself when she was younger, a source told the Evening Standard.
Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Edward’s teenage daughter, attended the Commonwealth Games with her parents and brother.

The 18-year-old, who has been studying for A-Levels at a private school, appears to be taking on additional royal responsibilities.

According to the London Evening Standard, Lady Louise reminds the Queen of herself when she was younger.

“She is level-headed, thoughtful and kind, and reminds the Queen of herself as a young woman,” the source told.

“The Queen loves the fact that Louise and James relish their time at Balmoral and she has become particularly close to Louise, who seems to have become her favourite grandchild, closely followed by James.”

Lady Louise arrived at the Commonwealth Games to join her parents, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, and brother James. This summer could be very important for Lady Louise.

Today at the Commonwealth Games, Lady Louise made a rare public appearance alongside her parents. At the Birmingham event, the 18-year-old watched both badminton and boxing with Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex, and her younger brother James.

