Laiba Khan shares captivating pictures from Istanbul

Laiba Khan is enjoying a vacation in Turkey.

She shared her vacation dairies on Instagram.

She is having a great time with her sister in Turkey.

Young and talented Laiba Khan is a Pakistani actress and model who attracted a large following at a very early age. Laiba Khan has a reputation for playing supporting parts in popular drama telefilms and serials. Together with her younger sister, She is currently enjoying her vacations in Turkey.

Laiba posted some beautiful images from her trip to Istanbul’s Galata Tower on her Instagram. With her most recent vacation photos, The Mera Dil Mera Dushman is setting some huge fashion goals for the world as she went for some elegant and contemporary western outfits. As she is shown visiting some of Turkey’s fascinating sites, Laiba is seen happily keeping a trip journal.

Let’s have a look at the beautiful images that Laiba from Turkey!

