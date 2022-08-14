Lalit Modi shares ‘accurate piece’ about ‘Sushmita Sen being mum’ about them

Lalit Modi has shared a magazine’s article about his relationship with Sushmita Sen.

The article discussed how Kareena Kapoor received abuse for weding an older Saif Ali Khan.

Lalit Modi revealed last month that he is dating Sushmita Sen on social media. After the announcement, the trolls labelled Sushmita a “money digger” while Lalit was ridiculed for being too old to date the former Miss Universe.

Lalit tweeted a news report on social media trolls on Saturday, noting Sushmita’s silence over their relationship.

Sharing some screenshots of a news article about him titled, ‘Lalit Modi a misunderstood victim,’ he said in the caption that it was “a very accurate piece of #journalism after a long time”.

The article pointed out how Lalit was trolled for declaring his relationship with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. A part of the article read: “People cut loose and started questioning Lalit Modi’s lifestyle by creating memes and reels, further tagging him as an ‘Old man, not fit for Miss Universe’. While some netizens are also questioning why only Lalit made his relationship official, while Sushmita is mum about it. It’s a clear case of reverse sexism and racial comment?”

The article also discussed how Kareena Kapoor received abuse for weding an older Saif Ali Khan and how the abusers called her a “gold digger” for doing so.

Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sushmita official on July 14. He made the revelation while sharing a bunch of photos on his social media accounts and called Sushmita his ‘better half’. He wrote, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

While Lalit frequently leaves heartfelt comments on Sushmita’s social media pictures and has even posted ‘My love Sushmita Sen’ on his Instagram bio, Sushmita has stayed mute about their relationship.