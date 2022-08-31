Lance Bass out as gay four years after NSYNC went on hiatus

Lance Bass was out as gay four years after NSYNC went on hiatus.

Lance was even Danielle’s prom date at her Calabasas high school during their one-year romance.

Danielle has been candid about how sad she was by the breakup and even acknowledged that she had assumed she was going to wed Lance.

Advertisement

Lance Bass came out as gay six years after he crushed Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel’s heart and four years after NSYNC went on sabbatical.

Lance’s rise to popularity as a member of the boyband NSYNC in 1995 at the age of 16 came about as a result of Justin Timberlake asking his voice trainer if he knew anyone who would be a good fit for the group.

Four years later, at the height of their celebrity, Lance was seen in public with Danielle Fishel, an actor from Boy Meets World who was 18 at the time.

Lance was even Danielle’s prom date at her Calabasas high school during their one-year romance. But he unexpectedly ended things with her two weeks after the dance.

Danielle has been candid about how sad she was by the breakup and even acknowledged that she had assumed she was going to wed Lance.

Up until the age of 22, Lance only dated women. However, in 2006, four years after NSYNC’s break, Lance came out as homosexual in a cover story.

Advertisement

In the weeks preceding the interview, the paparazzi had been catching glimpses of Lance at homosexual bars and clubs, fueling growing rumors about his sexual orientation.

In fact, since September 2005, Perez Hilton, a celebrity gossip blogger, has questioned Lance’s sexual orientation on his website.

The one thing I want to say is that I’m not ashamed, Lance remarked in an interview with People at the time. I don’t believe it’s wrong, and I’m not horrified by it. I’ve never felt happier or more free than I do right now. I’m just content.

Also Read Lance Bass former NSYNC singer removes TikTok video criticising Amber Heard Lance Bass, the former NSYNC singer, has taken down a viral TikTok...