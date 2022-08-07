Lavish house of Prince Harry turned into his own prison

Prince Harry’s California home has become his own prison because he lives in another country without his family and friends.

Perez Hilton, who writes a gossip column about famous people, made this shocking discovery.

People say that the luxurious home of Prince Harry has become his own prison because the Duke lives in another country without his family and friends.

According to a report, he was quoted saying, “Harry has no family here in Montecito. He has no lifelong friends in Montecito.”

At the end of the day, “He has new friends, he hobnobs with David Foster and with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and with Ellen… I’m sure and with Oprah down the street.

“But he’s in the honeymoon phase of moving,” at the moment. “And that’s all fun now… and his children are still very young.”

Before coming to a conclusion, Perez said, “I would think eventually there might come a time when he would want his children to have a meaningful relationship with his family.”

