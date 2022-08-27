Advertisement
  Lee Jung Jae spills the beans on the status of Squid Game season 2 and Hwang Dong Hyuk's writing progress
Lee Jung Jae spills the beans on the status of Squid Game season 2 and Hwang Dong Hyuk’s writing progress

Lee Jung Jae spills the beans on the status of Squid Game season 2 and Hwang Dong Hyuk’s writing progress

Lee Jung Jae spills the beans on the status of Squid Game season 2 and Hwang Dong Hyuk’s writing progress

Lee Jung Jae spills the beans on the status of Squid Game season 2 and Hwang Dong Hyuk’s writing progress

  • Lee Jung Jae recently chose to make his directorial debut, donning a new hat in the process.
  • The movie, which served as his directorial debut, was exhibited in the Midnight Screening section of the non-competitive 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
  • while talking about his Movie, Lee Jung Jae talked about Squid Game 2
Lee Jung Jae recently chose to make his directorial debut, donning a new hat in the process. The 49-year-old portrays a police official with his longtime pal Jung Woo Sung in his acting and directing debut. The movie, which served as his directorial debut, was exhibited in the Midnight Screening section of the non-competitive 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

On August 10, “Hunt” was released in South Korea, where it was well received by moviegoers. The actor made an appearance on the news programme Newsroom on the broadcasting network JTBC to continue the advertising. Speaking of his well-liked show “Squid Game,” which debuted last year and had a surge in popularity throughout the world, the actor also discussed the ongoing plan for its renewal with a season 2.

According to reports, Lee Jung Jae stated that “Squid Game” season 2’s script is now being written by director Hwang Dong Hyuk. Speaking in more specifics, the actor disclosed that the show’s broader structure and the specifics of its primary characters have just lately been completed by the writer. Lee Jung Jae is alleged to have discussed the episodes’ plotlines while the series is still in production.

In the meantime, Lee Jung Jae has been nominated for the September 12th “2022 Primetime Emmy Awards” “Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series” category. A record-breaking 14 nominations have been received for “Squid Game,” including one for “Outstanding Drama Series.”

Also Read

Lee Jung-jae ‘Squid Game’ star claims his life hasn’t “changed dramatically” Despite success of Korean drama
Lee Jung-jae ‘Squid Game’ star claims his life hasn’t “changed dramatically” Despite success of Korean drama

Lee Jung-jae, the actor of the Netflix series Squid Game, has spoken...

