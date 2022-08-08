‘Left & Right’ music video by SEVENTEEN reaches 100 million views on YouTube

Advertisement
Photo courtesy: Twitter

The Left & Right music video by SEVENTEEN has amassed more than 100 million views on YouTube.

On August 8, Left & Right became the fourth video to reach this milestone.

Don’t Wanna Cry, Very Nice, and Clap each had more than 100 million views prior to Left & Right.

The group’s seventh mini album, Heng:garae, contains the song with the same name.

The music video reached the milestone on June 20, 2020, which means it took the video more than two years to complete.

They will play in 20 different cities on the forthcoming SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN].

They will tour all of North America through the end of the year, starting on August 10 in Vancouver.

