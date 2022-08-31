Leonardo DiCaprio and Camilla split: Twitter jokes about dating under 25 women

Twitter has been flooded with jokes.

Since the news of Leonardo DiCaprio’s breakup with Camilla Morrone reached the media, Twitter has been flooded with jokes about him only dating women younger than 25.

According to a report, the Death Wish actor and the 47-year-old Titanic star split up after Morrone turned 25 this summer.

The former lovers made their romance public at the Oscars in 2020 after first being romantically linked in 2018 when they were sighted together in Aspen, Colorado.

Fans have noticed that DiCaprio has never dated anyone older than 25 and that he often breaks up with ladies just as they reach the enigmatic age.

The celebrity had previously been associated to Gisele Bündchen, Bar Rafaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, and Nina Agdal, none of whom were 26 or older at the time of their respective relationships.

One user tweeted, “Leonardo DiCaprio breaking up with his girl at age 25 is the most reliable thing on the earth, the stats are astounding.”

Another person chimed in, “The only certainties in life are death, taxes, and Leonardo DiCaprio dating a woman who can’t hire a car.

Another person said, “It’s actually surprising how rigorously Leonardo Dicaprio clings to that rule. We joke about him only dating women under 25.”

With the comment, “This Leonardo DiCaprio graph where he continues to get older and his girlfriends never age over 25 lives rent-free in my thoughts,” a fan even uploaded a graph of the women DiCaprio has been dating since 1999.

One interested user said, “I need to know how Leonardo DiCaprio handles these splits.” In order to be less obvious, does he start picking fights months before they turn 25?

Do they receive a note saying “sorry I can’t don’t hate me” when they awaken on their birthday? Please look into this,” the message continued.

