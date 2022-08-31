Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone separated their ways.

The breakup was verified but no explanation for it was provided.

Couple was last seen together in a snapshot over the Fourth of July holiday.

Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone separated their ways after four years of dating. The breakup was verified by sources on the site, but no explanation for it was provided.

The ex-representatives couple did not immediately respond to the request for comment. Morrone, 25, and DiCaprio, 47, were last seen together in a snapshot over the Fourth of July holiday.

In Malibu, California, the “Titanic” actress and model was spotted at the time strolling along the sand with her dogs. But the first indications of strain appeared around two months prior.

After having an emotional talk with Morrone on a beach in Malibu in May, DiCaprio was seen consoling the actor.

The “Wolf of Wall Street” actor looked to be listening carefully and maintained his gaze on the ground, while the “Death Wish” actress was reportedly observed with a brow furrowed.

Although the exact date of the couple’s breakup is unknown, DiCaprio has been seen travelling alone throughout Europe this summer.

On a yacht in St. Tropez, the “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood” star was photographed in July. When the party was hosted by nightlife magnate Richie Akiva, DiCaprio, fellow “Pussy Posse” member Tobey Maguire, and Khloé

Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson hung out with a ton of models exclusively discovered at the time. In 2017, DiCaprio and Morrone started dating.

Before beginning a relationship with the model of Argentinian heritage, who is 22 years younger than him, the “Don’t Look Up” actor dated other stunning ladies who were much younger than him, like Bar Rafaeli, Blake Lively, and Nina Agdal.

