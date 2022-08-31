Advertisement
date 2022-08-31
Leonardo DiCaprio looks like the boy next door during NYC stroll

  • Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted out with friends in New York City.
  • The actor split from Camila Morrone over the summer.
  • The pair were first linked romantically in 2018 when they were spotted together in Aspen, Colorado.
Leonardo DiCaprio appeared normal while out with friends in New York City following the news of his breakup with Camila Morrone.

According to photographs, the Wolf of Wall Street actor was photographed with a group of his friends as they stopped by the restaurant Il Buco.

47-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio wore a white t-shirt with green cargo shorts and a light grey ball cap with an NBA logo embroidered on the front.

 

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The star recently parted ways with the Death Wish actor as a source spilled to The Sun, “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer.”

“There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion,” the insider added.

The exes were first linked romantically in 2018 when they were spotted together in Aspen, Colorado.

In 2020, they made their relationship public at the Academy Awards.

