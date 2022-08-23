“Liger” is a box office failure? See reply of Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are going all out for promotions of their film ‘Liger’.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have been assembling all the affection they can for their impending film ‘Liger’.

The couple is going all out for advancements with different city visits and wherever they have been invited by an ocean of fans.

Vijay had as of late uncovered that he was overpowered with the sort of affection he has been getting from fans.

During a new occasion, Vijay was gotten some information about his response, in the event that the film didn’t satisfy the hopes and slumped in the cinema world.

Talking in Hindi, Vijay said, “Had you asked me this question a few years back, I would have replied with anger. I would have been so angry. However, with the kind of love that I have received in the last few days, it would disrespect that, if I react angrily to such small things around. I want to remember the love. The audience is important, we work for them, and we travel cities just to meet them and we want to win their love.”

As of late a few netizens moved blacklist ‘Liger’ via virtual entertainment.

Thinking back the difficult stretches he confronted with his past movies, Vijay added, “When Arjun Reddy was to release, people gathered in the streets to put a stop to it, but it turned out to be a hit as well, and many of you know me because of the film. My next two films were leaked way before release- one was leaked online 3 months before release, and another 10 days before.

The people who do not want to see another person grow, spread rumours on social media that the film is boring and an utter flop. But, thankfully, those also turned out to be hit. Now, I am making a film for India. Thoda bohot drama hona hi chahiye (there should be some drama). (But) we will fight!” Directed by Puri Jagannadh , ‘Liger’ is an activity show, scheduled to deliver on August 25.

