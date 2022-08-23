Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • “Liger” is a box office failure? See reply of Vijay Deverakonda
“Liger” is a box office failure? See reply of Vijay Deverakonda

“Liger” is a box office failure? See reply of Vijay Deverakonda

Articles
Advertisement
“Liger” is a box office failure? See reply of Vijay Deverakonda

“Liger” is a box office failure? See reply of Vijay Deverakonda

Advertisement
  • Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are going all out for promotions of their film ‘Liger’.
  • Vijay recently revealed that he was overwhelmed with the kind of love he has been receiving from fans.
  • Liger is an action drama slated to release on August 25.
Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have been assembling all the affection they can for their impending film ‘Liger’.

The couple is going all out for advancements with different city visits and wherever they have been invited by an ocean of fans.

Vijay had as of late uncovered that he was overpowered with the sort of affection he has been getting from fans.

During a new occasion, Vijay was gotten some information about his response, in the event that the film didn’t satisfy the hopes and slumped in the cinema world.

Talking in Hindi, Vijay said, “Had you asked me this question a few years back, I would have replied with anger. I would have been so angry. However, with the kind of love that I have received in the last few days, it would disrespect that, if I react angrily to such small things around. I want to remember the love. The audience is important, we work for them, and we travel cities just to meet them and we want to win their love.”

As of late a few netizens moved blacklist ‘Liger’ via virtual entertainment.

Advertisement

Thinking back the difficult stretches he confronted with his past movies, Vijay added, “When Arjun Reddy was to release, people gathered in the streets to put a stop to it, but it turned out to be a hit as well, and many of you know me because of the film. My next two films were leaked way before release- one was leaked online 3 months before release, and another 10 days before.

The people who do not want to see another person grow, spread rumours on social media that the film is boring and an utter flop. But, thankfully, those also turned out to be hit. Now, I am making a film for India. Thoda bohot drama hona hi chahiye (there should be some drama). (But) we will fight!”  Directed by Puri Jagannadh , ‘Liger’ is an activity show, scheduled to deliver on August 25.

Also Read

Vijay Deverakonda dresses in burka to watch his movie in theatre
Vijay Deverakonda dresses in burka to watch his movie in theatre

Vijay Deverakonda is busy promoting his upcoming film, 'Liger'. The actor revealed...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zulqarnain Sikandar earns internet attention as he recites Azaan in boy's ear
Zulqarnain Sikandar earns internet attention as he recites Azaan in boy's ear
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tries to outshine William, Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tries to outshine William, Kate Middleton
Zulqarnain Sikandar & Kanwal Aftab welcome their first child
Zulqarnain Sikandar & Kanwal Aftab welcome their first child
Prince William's godmother resigns from Buckingham Palace
Prince William's godmother resigns from Buckingham Palace
Akshay Kumar invited for Red Sea Festival in Jeddah
Akshay Kumar invited for Red Sea Festival in Jeddah
Shah Rukh Khan honored at Red Sea International Film Festival
Shah Rukh Khan honored at Red Sea International Film Festival
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story