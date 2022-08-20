“Liger” sequel is confirmed by Vijay Deverakonda

Watch: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday eat Kerala sadya
Vijay Deverakonda has been busy promoting his upcoming film, 'Liger'. Vijay's mother...
Vijay Deverakonda guarantees a strong performer with ‘Liger’, wherein he expositions the job of a MMA warrior.
The entertainer will make a big appearance in Bollywood in an activity pressed symbol, while romancing Ananya Panday.
The film is scheduled for discharge one week from now and the crowd is yet to give their decision on it, yet the entertainer has proactively affirmed a subsequent portion. During ongoing cooperations, Vijay Deverakonda has affirmed that the producers are arranging spin-off of ‘Liger’.
Talking about his personality, Vijay shared that he expositions a section which has a few layers. “My character in the film has a stammering problem and that made it more interesting. On one hand, he is the guy who is physically so strong and intimidating to others, he is a fighter, but he can’t even utter the simple three words ‘I love you’ to the girl he loves. It added both subtle humour and an emotional layer to his character. Initially, when we started shooting, I was struggling to get the right note, but after three days, everything was easy,” shared Vijay.
‘Liger’ is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and highlights an exceptional appearance by previous American fighter Mike Tyson.
Post ‘Liger, Puri and Vijay will team up for ‘Jana Gana Mana’. This Telugu-language military activity film highlights Pooja Hegde as the main woman.
