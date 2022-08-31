Liger suffered significant loss, distributor Srinu claims

Warangal Srinu has had an array of hits like ‘Husharu’, ‘Kabali’, ‘ismart Shankar’.

The leading South distributor denies reports that he has lost 100 crore in the last year.

The disappointment of Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday’s ‘Liger’ was a top notch plan. “Sabotage is the word,”says South wholesaler Warangal Srinu has had a variety of hits like ‘Husharu’, ‘Kabali’, ‘ismart Shankar’, ‘Gaddala Konda Ganesh’, ‘Naandhi’, ‘Krack’ among numerous others.

Advertisement

There have been reports drifting that the main South merchant Srinu has lost 100 crore over the most recent a year, after his misfortune on ‘Liger’ is added. According to rejecting that astounding figure, Srinu, “No, I haven’t lost 100 crore in one year. But I have lost a lot of money, no doubt. As on Liger, I have lost something to the tune of 65 per cent of my investment.”

The certainty/pomposity of Vijay Deverakonda during the special mission hadn’t gone down well with numerous virtual entertainment clients.

“I can’t say whether he was over-confident. But if he was, how does it yet pay to not go to a film which is not bad? Do we realise that in our quest of banning actors and filmmakers, based on preconceived notions, we are ruining poor families of poor crew members.

The movies will decrease and lead to chaos in several families who depend on it for their daily meal. The movie industry is going through a very bad phase and social media users who are members of the unjustified ban culture that has come to dominate, should be ignored.

There seems to be a concerted campaign against us, almost every day. This is totally uncalled for. See the film and if you don’t like it, thrash it. But how can you thrash it before it has been released and you haven’t seen it?”

Srinu likewise says that Dil Raju (his most outstanding opponent merchant in South) is never discussed for his disappointments yet he (Srinu) is by all accounts the new objective.

Advertisement

“I suspect someone is trying to malign me, needlessly. There are camps even within the industry that work against each other. I was referred to as the man with a golden touch so far and now suddenly out of nowhere, baseless things are being written about me, without checking the facts.”

Back to ‘Liger’, essentially. Did he like the film himself?

Answered Srinu, “Yes, I quite liked it. Only the last 7-10 minutes of the climax wasn’t up to the mark. A lot of my friends who saw it with their families had the same opinion.”

Also Read Liger (Hindi): Film grosses Rs 13.75 crore in its opening weekend Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday wrapped up their first weekend at the...