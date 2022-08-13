Liger: Vijay Deverakonda arrives at Chennai airport in leather jacket

Vijay Deverakonda reaches Chennai for the promotions of Liger.

The film is gearing up for a grand release on August 25 and expectations are sky high.

Team Liger is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film as well as reach bigger audiences.

Vijay Deverakonda arrived at Chennai for the advancements of Liger. The entertainer was clicked at the air terminal as he showed up in a very cool and easygoing look.

Vijay Deverakonda’s eagerly awaited film Liger is preparing for a fabulous delivery on August 25 and assumptions are out of this world. The group Liger is investigating every possibility to advance the film as well as to contact greater crowds from everywhere the country.

Vijay Deverakonda picked an easygoing thoroughly search in dark jogger pants brought together with a white tee and cowhide coat. He added a bit of comfortable with white shoes. The entertainer looked occupied as he was seen chatting on the telephone.

has previously set a benchmark among crowds after the blockbuster banners and three melodies Akdi Pakdi, Waat Laga Denge, Aafat and Coka 2.0, which was delivered yesterday. Smash Miriyala and Geetha Madhuri host warbled this ideal get-together single, while Bhaskarabhatla has written the verses.

Coming to the film’s cast, other than Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu have likewise tried other urgent jobs in this Pan-India film. Unbelievable fighter Mike Tyson will likewise be found in a unique job in Liger.

