Lil Durk to go on break amid health concerns

Lil Durk will focus on his health after being injured by a pyrotechnic during his Lollapalooza show.
According to accounts, the rapper walked into two on-stage pyrotechnic smoke flares while performing “Back In Blood.”
Social media videos show Durk stumbling and wiping his eyes.
Stage staff rushed to his aid as a microphone announcer said,
The rapper uploaded a hospital photo with a bandage over his right eye on Sunday.
“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” he said in the caption. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”
