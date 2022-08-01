Lil Durk to go on break amid health concerns

Lil Durk will focus on his health after being injured by a pyrotechnic during his Lollapalooza show.

According to accounts, the rapper walked into two on-stage pyrotechnic smoke flares while performing “Back In Blood.”

Social media videos show Durk stumbling and wiping his eyes.

Stage staff rushed to his aid as a microphone announcer said,

The rapper uploaded a hospital photo with a bandage over his right eye on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by DURKIOOO (@lildurk)

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” he said in the caption. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”

Advertisement