Lilibet and Archie will not travel to the UK with Meghan and Harry

Archie and Lilibet, the children of Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, won’t be travelling to the UK with their parents.

Due to Prince Harry’s security worries, a royal analyst anticipated that Lilibet and Archie would not travel with their parents to the UK.

“The Sussexes sound pretty active on their impending trip,” Kinsey Schofield commented. I don’t anticipate the couple bringing their kids, especially given their concerns about security.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are thrilled to visit with numerous charities near and dear to their hearts in early September, the royal couple’s spokeswoman stated earlier this week.

Security will be the Duke’s top concern when he travels for the high-profile events, according to the Express UK.

Additionally, it was said Harry and Meghan would ‘avoid attention’ while they were visiting the UK.

