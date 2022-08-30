Little girl donates her savings to Hadiqa Kiani’s flood charity 

Pakistan has experienced numerous disasters due to floods.

Hadiqa Kiani launched an assistance effort called Vaseelah e Rah for floods hit Balochistan.

Hadiqa hasn’t even taken a moment to sit down as she continues to collect donations online and in her salon.

The first famous person to recognize the severity of the disaster Pakistan has experienced is Hadiqa Kiani. Hadiqa Kiani launched an assistance effort called Vaseelah e Rah as soon as floods hit Balochistan and was there to support our affected brothers. Hadiqa hasn’t even taken a moment to sit down as she continues to collect donations online and in her Hadiqa Kiani Salons, where you may drop by and support the worthy cause.

The prettiest angels stopped by today to give to the cause because Hadiqa Kiani has done such a great job helping the flood victims. Two young girls came to the Hadiqa Kiani salon with their piggybanks, or “gulaks” as we say in Pakistan, and gave their savings to the less fortunate.

Pakistan has experienced numerous disasters over the years, and we have always risen stronger from each one. This is the reason why even our youngest children step forward to assist people in need at the moment. The job that Hadiqa Kiani is currently doing is fantastic, and these tiny angels have undoubtedly raised the standard for other people to step up and contribute whatever they are able to in these challenging times!

