Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Little girl donates her savings to Hadiqa Kiani’s flood charity 
Little girl donates her savings to Hadiqa Kiani’s flood charity 

Little girl donates her savings to Hadiqa Kiani’s flood charity 

Articles
Advertisement
Little girl donates her savings to Hadiqa Kiani’s flood charity 

Little girl donates her savings to Hadiqa Kiani’s flood charity 

Advertisement
  • Pakistan has experienced numerous disasters due to floods.
  • Hadiqa Kiani launched an assistance effort called Vaseelah e Rah for floods hit Balochistan.
  • Hadiqa hasn’t even taken a moment to sit down as she continues to collect donations online and in her salon.
Advertisement

The first famous person to recognize the severity of the disaster Pakistan has experienced is Hadiqa Kiani. Hadiqa Kiani launched an assistance effort called Vaseelah e Rah as soon as floods hit Balochistan and was there to support our affected brothers. Hadiqa hasn’t even taken a moment to sit down as she continues to collect donations online and in her Hadiqa Kiani Salons, where you may drop by and support the worthy cause.

The prettiest angels stopped by today to give to the cause because Hadiqa Kiani has done such a great job helping the flood victims. Two young girls came to the Hadiqa Kiani salon with their piggybanks, or “gulaks” as we say in Pakistan, and gave their savings to the less fortunate.

Pakistan has experienced numerous disasters over the years, and we have always risen stronger from each one. This is the reason why even our youngest children step forward to assist people in need at the moment. The job that Hadiqa Kiani is currently doing is fantastic, and these tiny angels have undoubtedly raised the standard for other people to step up and contribute whatever they are able to in these challenging times!

Also Read

Hadiqa Kiani seeks funds for flood victims on her own initiative
Hadiqa Kiani seeks funds for flood victims on her own initiative

Pakistani singer-songwriter Hadiqa Kiani has launched the Vaseela campaign. She urged everyone...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Piers Morgan calls 'Harry&Meghan' worse than Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
Piers Morgan calls 'Harry&Meghan' worse than Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
Prince Harry become servant for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry become servant for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan asked to address “unbearable scrutiny” at palace
Prince Harry, Meghan asked to address “unbearable scrutiny” at palace
King Charles to sacrifice Prince Harry to protect Prince William
King Charles to sacrifice Prince Harry to protect Prince William
UK police press charges on man for 'egging' King Charles
UK police press charges on man for 'egging' King Charles
'Nothing left' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in US
'Nothing left' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in US
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story