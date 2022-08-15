Lizzo wore a bridal gown to the beach

Lizzo replaced her tie-dye blue bikini with something utterly unexpected.

Lizzo admitted she donned a wedding dress to the beach in photos she posted while basking in the sun.

The dress made its debut on Lizzo’s TikTok, although it is unknown what inspired this particular ensemble.

The dress made its debut on Lizzo’s TikTok, although it is unknown what inspired this particular ensemble. During a three-day-old get ready with me video, the celebrity stated that she was in a “pickle” because many of her favourite outfits were being laundered. While wearing the gown, she remarked, “I don’t believe this is the appropriate choice.”

Lizzo must have had a change of heart, since a Friday, August 12 post depicts her wearing the dress to the beach. “DID I SAY YES?” she captioned an Instagram image.

The white dress had lengthy floral-patterned lace sleeves. The back of the robe was open, and its bottom trailed past her feet. After posing with a part of the dress in her hands, she dashed barefoot into the ocean with her arms extended to the heavens.

Fans are naturally curious about the chosen beach attire, with some joking that perhaps she married Chris Evans. Others speculate the ‘fit was for something else, writing, “Naw, your wedding dress would be way more extra” and “Queen you’re stunning of course but I know that wouldn’t be your wedding dress for real !!!!!!!!” Some fans theorize she’s hinting at the next single, pointing to the use of “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” in the video.

Looks like we’ll have to stay tuned to see whether Lizzo reveals why she packed a wedding dress for her vacation

