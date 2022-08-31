Luke Bell a country artist, cowboy, & troubadour died at 32.

He was one of the most genuine and alluring performers to ever grace the current country music genre.

Luke Bell was not one to remain in one spot for an extended period of time.

Those who knew Luke are aware that this evaluation is in no way exaggerated or flattering. Even though Luke only put out one album, it managed to capture a period in country music, an aura, and a mood that even the most talented and accomplished performers today are unable to replicate.

They are confused by the modernization filter, to which Luke Bell was strangely impervious. He was never at ease in this time or place since he was neither of them. Both his talent and his burden were that. Luke Bell was troubled and gifted, but he also left his mark. Luke Bell departs Earth a happier place than he found it thanks to the gift of his music.

Luke Bell, who vanished on Saturday, August 20, in Tucson, Arizona, was discovered on August 29, 2022, not far from his last known whereabouts, and in the way we had all feared when we first received the news.

Luke died at the age of 32, as confirmed by Saving Country Music through the traditional country musician Matt Kinman, who was Luke Bell’s personal friend, confidant, and the person who had been taking care of him for the previous six years.

Luke Bell was not one to remain in one spot for an extended period of time. It was a component of his wizardry. Born on January 27th, 1990, in Lexington, Kentucky, and reared in Cody, Wyoming, he tried briefly to attend college in Laramie before beginning to play in a band at a nearby bar.

But Luke’s mind was opened to a completely new world he hadn’t been exposed to before by a fortuitous encounter with singer-songwriter Pat Reedy. “[Pat] arrived in a half-wolf dog and a homeless painter in a ’85 Datsun diesel pickup truck. It was merely a depiction of an other region of the planet, Luke explained to Saving Country Music in 2016.

Around 2011, Luke Bell was in Austin, Texas, hanging out at the notorious Hole in the Wall bar close to the University of Texas campus. At the time, Leo Rondeau, Ramsey Midwood, and Mike and the Moonpies were the artists-in-residence, and Dennis O’Donnell was the bartender of note.

Since he was still developing his skills, Luke would couch surf throughout the neighborhood and play at the Hole in the Wall when they would let him. He was also harassed for playing in a rock and roll band he started named Fast Luke and the Lead Heavy too loudly. They performed from 3 to 5 p.m. before being let go.

Luke moved his honky tonk ways across town when Dennis O’Donnell opened the now-famous White Horse on the east side of Austin. He worked as a bartender there, built the fence surrounding the patio, and eventually secured a regular performance spot there.

But finally, Luke Bell’s journey brought him to Nashville, where he created the Don’t Mind If I Do album, which he later made available on Bandcamp. Bell experienced a similar fate in Nashville, where he started playing frequently at the infamous Santa’s Pub, similar to how he had stumbled into the honky tonk culture in Austin at the perfect time.

The extent to which Bell immersed himself in that environment can be seen in the 2016 Santa’s-shot music video for his song “Sometimes,” which features appearances by artists including Logan Ledger, Kristina Murray, Erin Rae, and other well-known figures in east Nashville.

When one of the top bookers at the prominent WME agency heard about Luke, they immediately saw a rising talent. Luke Bell was soon put on tour as an opener for artists like Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., and Dwight Yoakam despite having no prior national touring experience or support from a record label.

Luke Bell, who was previously semi-homeless and basically lost, was suddenly given a significant chance to succeed in the music industry, and this was entirely because of the quality of his voice and music.

He was now commonly seen alongside Matt Kinman, a Smithsonian Folkways recording artist. Luke and Kinman performed side by side at the 2017 Pickathon festival outside of Portland, which is always on the lookout for the essence of authenticity.

Luke made a comeback in Memphis, Tennessee in February 2018 and won Best Honky Tonk Male at the Dale Watson-sponsored Ameripolitan Awards.

But after that, Luke Bell essentially vanished from view. Even though rumors and accusations would appear regarding his whereabouts and mental health, it was just as difficult to determine information about Luke Bell as it was to determine Luke himself.

He would board freight trains and journey across the nation. But throughout this time, Luke’s life wasn’t entirely poetry. He was concealing a serious bipolar disorder struggle that he would eventually never be able to win. Luke Bell was the subject of both stories about his disorderly behavior and the kindest person you’d ever meet. Some of his pals were compelled to cut ties with him.

