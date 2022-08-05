Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox joke about eloping to Las Vegas for marriage

Machine Gun and Megan are thinking of marrying each other.

According to a source, the couple are in love with each other.

MGK says it is difficult to select a location.

According to recent reports, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox frequently joke about eloping to Las Vegas to get married.

A source confirms to a US news magazine that the couple is “madly in love” and may wed in a low-key ceremony once the rapper completes his global Mainstream Sellout Tour.

“They are far from breaking up and still fully planning on getting married, but right now the major focus is on his tour which goes until mid-October,” an insider told the outlet.

After the tour in support of MGK’s newest album concludes, the couple will “focus on their wedding,” according to a report.

“They do both joke about running off to Vegas and eloping so that’s always a possibility, no one would be too shocked,” the insider added.

Previously on The Late Late Show with James Corden, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, stated that he has been “struggling” to select the ideal place for his bug day.

“The location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision],” the Emo Girl hit-maker added on the show.