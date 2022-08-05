Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox joke about eloping to Las Vegas for marriage

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox joke about eloping to Las Vegas for marriage

Articles
Advertisement
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox joke about eloping to Las Vegas for marriage

Megan Fox spotted without her wedding ring

Advertisement
  • Machine Gun and Megan are thinking of marrying each other.
  • According to a source, the couple are in love with each other.
  • MGK says it is difficult to select a location.
Advertisement

According to recent reports, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox frequently joke about eloping to Las Vegas to get married.

A source confirms to a US news magazine that the couple is “madly in love” and may wed in a low-key ceremony once the rapper completes his global Mainstream Sellout Tour.

“They are far from breaking up and still fully planning on getting married, but right now the major focus is on his tour which goes until mid-October,” an insider told the outlet.

After the tour in support of MGK’s newest album concludes, the couple will “focus on their wedding,” according to a report.

“They do both joke about running off to Vegas and eloping so that’s always a possibility, no one would be too shocked,” the insider added.

Previously on The Late Late Show with James Corden, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, stated that he has been “struggling” to select the ideal place for his bug day.

Advertisement

“The location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision],” the Emo Girl hit-maker added on the show.

Also Read

Why are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox not married yet?
Why are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox not married yet?

Machine Gun Kelly calls Megan Fox his wife although the couple is...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story