Madhav Mishra returns to face his hardest case

Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad, and Gaurav Gera return with Madhav Mishra.

Madhav Mishra will meet Lekha, a lawyer with a fiery personality who keeps him on his toes throughout the third season.

His ability to explain complicated ideas in simple terms puts people at ease.

Madhav Mishra with his worst case as Criminal Justice 3 returns with the death of child star Zara Ahuja and her own brother as the major suspect. Madhav Mishra returns with Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad, and Gaurav Gera. It’s based on a 2008 British TV series.

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach is directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause. In the third season, the audience is all set to see Madhav Mishra come face-to-face with a strong-willed lawyer, Lekha, who keeps him on his toes constantly. The trailer begins with Pankaj’s knocking at his door and being approached by a woman named Avantika (Swastika), who wants him to represent her son Mukul, who is accused of killing his own sister, Zara Ahuja.

Pankaj Tripathi decoded Madhav Mishra’s essence: “He’s everyone’s lawyer.” His ability to explain things calms those seeking advice. In Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, he’s a flexible lawyer for a client whose purpose he doesn’t know. I’m thrilled to reprise Madhav Mishra.”

Shweta said becoming a part of the show’s heritage is amazing. “I built a background to understand my character’s characteristics and Madhav Mishra’s reactions. By the time I was on set, I’d read the screenplay 150 times in 20-25 days. This is my second time working with Pankaj Tripathi, one of my most gracious co-stars.

