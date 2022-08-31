Madison LeCroy supports Brittany Aldean’s “transphobic” views.

Both blond bombshells have had public affairs in the past.

Brittany’s message resonated with other Bravolebrities as well.

“😂😂😂 same!” LeCroy made a comment on the footage of the 33-year-old mother of two getting all dolled up.

Brittany was found making out with Jason when he was still married to Jessica Ussery, while LeCroy’s issue with Alex Rodriguez ended his engagement with Jennifer Lopez.

The 45-year-old husband of country music artist Brittany thought the message was funny and wrote, “Lmao!! You and I wouldn’t have clicked, therefore I’m glad they didn’t.



But two of his coworkers were horrified.

You’d assume that celebrities who endorse beauty products would see the benefits of include LGBTQ+ persons in their marketing. As opposed to that, we now hear someone equate their “tomboy phase” to the desire to transition. Regarding Brittany’s video, 33-year-old country singer Cassadee Pope tweeted, “Really good.

It’s so simple to, like, not be a scumbag human? said Grammy winner Maren Morris, 32, in response to Pope’s statement. Before engaging in a fight with conservative journalist Candace Owens, Insurrection Barbie yelled, “Sell your clip-ins and zip it.

In her Instagram Story response to the musicians, Brittany referred to the “Middle” diva as “Karen Morris” and accused Pope of “advocating for the genital mutilation of minors.”

Pope and Morris weren’t the only ones to object to Brittany’s statement; a few of her supporters did as well.

“Man, this is why I passed on the opportunity to receive free Jason Aldean tickets with VetTix. Transphobia is not something that looks nice on you, one person commented on the video.

Another person said, “The Bible may teach to disagree with people, but it says to leave the judging to God and God alone.” The biggest issue I currently have with Christianity is that. I was raised in the church, but I can’t stand the hatred in ‘God’s’ people’s’ hearts.

Please don’t utilize Beyoncé in the background to spread whatever nonsens [sic] you are trying, wrote another critic in response to Brittany’s usage of the song “Upgrade U” to accompany the footage.

She loves everyone, unlike you.

Despite the criticism, “Memphis and Navy’s Mom” reaffirmed her “beliefs” by posting a quotation from Republican commentator Robby Starbuck on her Instagram Story and defending herself for “standing up for what’s right and true.”

LeCroy’s representatives did not promptly react to comment, and Brittany, Pope, and Morris have not yet elaborated on their conflict.

