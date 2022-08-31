Madonna discusses her biggest life regret

Madonna recently opened up about her biggest regret.

Madonna recently opened up about her biggest regret in a YouTube confession.

According to sources, the singer was spotted on her channel responding to 50 fan questions about her new music album, career, guilty pleasures, and life regrets.

The 67-year-old admits, “Getting married,” in response to a query about a choice that she believed wasn’t the ideal one.

Later, the singer clarified by saying, “Both times.”

For those who are unaware, the Holiday singer wed Sean Penn in 1985, and they divorced in 1989. Later, she was wed to Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008.

The singer claimed that because she was unable to express herself throughout her second marriage, it was stifling her ability to create.

I occasionally felt imprisoned. I couldn’t fully be who I was. You need to find someone who is OK with who you are, she said in an interview from 2015.

As she added, “If you are an inquisitive person and you’re paying attention to life you’ll never stop being inspired.” Madonna also talked about her inspirations in addition to her regrets.

The singer is now developing a film based on her life.

