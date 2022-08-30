Advertisement
‘Maharani’ allowed Sohum Shah to live his childhood dream

  • Actor Sohum Shah said that the political drama “Maharani” gave him the opportunity to fulfil a boyhood passion.
  • The actor has received a lot of praise for his portrayal of Bheema Bharti in the recently released second season of the show.
  • The actor has always harboured the desire to play characters on screen who are larger than life.
Actor Sohum Shah said that the political drama “Maharani” gave him the opportunity to fulfil a boyhood passion. The actor has received a lot of praise for his portrayal of Bheema Bharti in the recently released second season of the show. The actor has always harboured the desire to play characters on screen who are larger than life.

Sohum remarked, “I grew up watching Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan playing larger-than-life characters and I always wanted to play such characters.”

He acknowledged his appreciation for the show’s creator, Subhash Kapoor, saying, “When Subhash Kapoor offered me the character of Bheema Bharti in Maharani, I got to live that dream and I can never be thankful enough to him. Subhash Ji wanted to see only Bheema Bharti in flesh and blood and I really enjoyed my journey to transform Sohum Shah into Bheema Bharti.”

“I had to put on weight, grow a beard, undergo tremendous dialect training, and let go of several projects that came my way but in the end, I am glad that it was all worth it.” Sohum continued when discussing the preparations for the role.

On the job front, the actor has an intriguing schedule that includes “Sanaa” starring Radhika Madan and “Dahaad.”

