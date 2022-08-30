‘Maharani’ allowed Sohum Shah to live his childhood dream

Actor Sohum Shah said that the political drama “Maharani” gave him the opportunity to fulfil a boyhood passion.

The actor has received a lot of praise for his portrayal of Bheema Bharti in the recently released second season of the show.

The actor has always harboured the desire to play characters on screen who are larger than life.

Advertisement

Actor Sohum Shah said that the political drama “Maharani” gave him the opportunity to fulfil a boyhood passion. The actor has received a lot of praise for his portrayal of Bheema Bharti in the recently released second season of the show. The actor has always harboured the desire to play characters on screen who are larger than life.

Also Read Sohum Shah says that working on the set of Maharani Season 2 was as easy as going on a picnic Sohum Shah is a popular Indian actor. The filmmaker has appeared in...

Sohum remarked, “I grew up watching Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan playing larger-than-life characters and I always wanted to play such characters.”

He acknowledged his appreciation for the show’s creator, Subhash Kapoor, saying, “When Subhash Kapoor offered me the character of Bheema Bharti in Maharani, I got to live that dream and I can never be thankful enough to him. Subhash Ji wanted to see only Bheema Bharti in flesh and blood and I really enjoyed my journey to transform Sohum Shah into Bheema Bharti.”

“I had to put on weight, grow a beard, undergo tremendous dialect training, and let go of several projects that came my way but in the end, I am glad that it was all worth it.” Sohum continued when discussing the preparations for the role.

Also Read Huma Qureshi says people love a clutter breaker Huma Qureshi has come a long way as an artist over the...

Advertisement

On the job front, the actor has an intriguing schedule that includes “Sanaa” starring Radhika Madan and “Dahaad.”