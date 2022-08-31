Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Maheep, Neelam, Bhavana, and Seema went to forest trip in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2,
Maheep, Neelam, Bhavana, and Seema went to forest trip in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2,

Maheep, Neelam, Bhavana, and Seema went to forest trip in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2,

Articles
Advertisement
Maheep, Neelam, Bhavana, and Seema went to forest trip in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2,

Maheep, Neelam, Bhavana, and Seema went to forest trip in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2,

Advertisement
  • Fabulous Wives of Bollywood is about to make a big comeback.
  • Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is back with its second season.
  • Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are all back.
Advertisement

Fabulous Wives of Bollywood is about to make a big comeback. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is back with its second season. Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are all back. Note that the OTT series focuses on the personal lives of Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam, and Seema, who are the star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Samir Soni, respectively. People are talking about the show, and Maheep Kapoor just posted a still from their show, which starts in a few days.

Maheep Kapoor sent out a picture from their popular show. Maheep shared a still of her, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh all having fun on a jungle safari. The four wives of Bollywood stars all wore safari jackets and stylish sunglasses. Bhavana pointed in a certain direction, and the other wives looked in that direction. The caption on Maheep’s Instagram read, “Look, we’ve found our next big story! Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 comes out in TWO DAYS, so you’ll have plenty of time to catch up “. Every day that goes by, people are getting more and more excited about the show.

 

Maheep

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     The trailer for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives came out a few days ago. Netflix India shared the trailer with the caption: “There you go!” The fabulous divas and their high-class lives are back to get us hooked on glam and gossip. The trailer for the show #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives is now out. The second season of #FLOBW will start on September 2.”                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      The teaser also included Badshah, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, and Ananya Panday. Season 1 of the Netflix reality programme was a smash in 2020. First season guests included Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor. Karan Johar funds for the programme, which reveals how the four Bollywood ladies manage home, work, and each other. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives premieres September 2.

Also Read

Maheep Kapoor shows pictures of his family and daughter Shanaya Kapoor
Maheep Kapoor shows pictures of his family and daughter Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is recognised for her sparkling appearance and enticing demeanour. Paparazzi...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Chris Hemsworth receives AACTA Trailblazer Award
Chris Hemsworth receives AACTA Trailblazer Award
Jenna Ortega Slammed For Filming While Ill With Covid
Jenna Ortega Slammed For Filming While Ill With Covid
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew suffers new blow after latest law
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew suffers new blow after latest law
Ranbir Kapoor looks classy in his checkered blazer
Ranbir Kapoor looks classy in his checkered blazer
Grayson Chrisley Shares Details of His “Bad” Car Wreck
Grayson Chrisley Shares Details of His “Bad” Car Wreck
LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Concerts Due to Vocal Cord Bleed
LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Concerts Due to Vocal Cord Bleed
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story