Edition: English
Mahira Khan looks breathtaking in an ivory bridal lehenga

Articles
Mahira Khan has occasionally shown her status as a true goddess of beauty. Her bridesmaid attire is very occasionally and gorgeously seen in dramas. The actress recently wore an ivory bridal lehenga for a photo session that was richly embroidered, and she looked magnificent.

The internet is buzzing with a clip of Mahira walking in bulky bridal garb with her makeup artist. Internet users can’t help but swoon about the actress from Humsafar.

Nobody can match Khan’s charisma and charm. For her bridal look, she unleashed her inner diva and incorporated some intriguing elements that gave her wedding outfit a unique flair. She turned heads with her bizarre wedding ensemble of a white lehenga.

The lovely, unique lehenga had an organza dupatta that was adorned and a long shirt that was elaborately embroidered. The neckline, body, and whole sleeves of the garment were embellished with gold thread and sequins. The dress had rich, complex elements that gave the fashionista’s entire bridal ensemble a hint of royalty.

