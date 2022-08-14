Mahira Khan reveals her fear before doing Indian Projects

Neelofar: starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan reveal the release date
The Legend of Maula Jatt and Neelofar are the two movies in...
Pakistani showbiz’s acclaimed actress Mahira Khan earlier opened up about how much she was scared to join Bollywood after banning Pakistani artists.
In a previous interview, Mahira Khan talked about how a ‘great opportunity for Subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost.’
“A lot of the other series were offered to me & at that time…I don’t know if anybody will understand when I say this, I was scared. I was genuinely just scared. It wasn’t about what people say, I was just like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go there,” she said.
However, If there is one on-screen couple that viewers would give anything to see again, it’s Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan from the film Humsafar.
The Legend of Maula Jatt and Neelofar are the two movies in which the stars have appeared together so far. Neelofar is a project that fans are clamoring to watch their stars in since it is a really emotional love story. The lead actress Mahira Khan posted these lovely images from the Neelofar set.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.