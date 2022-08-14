Advertisement
Mahira Khan reveals her fear before doing Indian Projects

Articles
Mahira Khan reveals her fear before doing Indian Projects

Pakistani showbiz’s acclaimed actress Mahira Khan earlier opened up about how much she was scared to join Bollywood after banning Pakistani artists.

In a previous interview, Mahira Khan talked about how a ‘great opportunity for Subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost.’

“A lot of the other series were offered to me & at that time…I don’t know if anybody will understand when I say this, I was scared. I was genuinely just scared. It wasn’t about what people say, I was just like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go there,” she said.

However, If there is one on-screen couple that viewers would give anything to see again, it’s Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan from the film Humsafar.

The Legend of Maula Jatt and Neelofar are the two movies in which the stars have appeared together so far. Neelofar is a project that fans are clamoring to watch their stars in since it is a really emotional love story. The lead actress Mahira Khan posted these lovely images from the Neelofar set.

