Edition: English
Edition: English

Mahira Khan's most recent video has gone 'viral'

Mahira Khan is the undisputed queen of Pakistan’s entertainment sector thanks to her string of successes, excellent acting, and expensive designer outfits that can fetch prices in the thousands.

She also made her Bollywood debut opposite Shahrukh Khan. The actress is one of the best in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Mahira has provided numerous local and international firms with endorsements, making her a successful celebrity. Khan appears ethereal in a desi outfit that exudes brightness and elegance as she comes down the runway as a showstopper in both desi and western clothing. Mahira was visible during a picture shoot in a recent video that one of her makeup artists, Babar Zaheer, published. The Humsafar actress looked stunning in a variety of desi clothes.

As Zaheer captioned, “enjoy creating reels. I believe that’s my current preoccupation; certain memories always make me smile. I only give my work my heart and soul and the rest, I give to God. I’m very happy that I work constantly with Mahira Khan, one of my favorite people in the world. I adore working with you because it is so wonderful, and I cherish every minute of it.”

With the upcoming release of her most recent photo session, Khan is likely to enchant online users.

On the professional front, Mahira is preparing for the October release of The Legend of Maula Jatt.

