Maira Khan’s killing dance moves goes viral

Inside Maira Khan’s birthday bash in Dubai
Pakistani actress Maira Khan celebrated her birthday in Dubai. She shared her...
Maira Khan frequently posts photographs from photo shoots on her social media accounts. Her bold and stylish appearance is obviously very beloved by her admirers.
Recently, the stunning actress has wowed her viewers by performing incredible dancing moves with her brother.
In the video, Khan is seen dressed to the nines and looks stunning in her striking white and black avatar as she moves effortlessly.
“Aalo aalo!!! #twining #siblings #fun #dance#dancevideo #???????? #???? @the_fashion_minion”, she captioned her video.
Take a look:
She shared another hilarious video while having fun with her brother.
Khan redesigned her public image and gained notoriety, yet her dress choices continue to draw harsh criticism. Khan has not yet responded to the outrage, though.
Earlier, she celebrated her birthday in Dubai and posted some stunning images from her birthday celebration on her official Instagram account. In a black sleeveless dress, Maira looks incredibly stylish.
