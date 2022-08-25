Malaika Arora is without a doubt one of the most beautiful actresses in the business.

Malaika Arora is without a doubt one of the most beautiful actresses in the business. She is well-known for her slim figure and fit body. The actress also knows how to put on clothes, which adds to her style. She is the perfect example of fashion, and her fans are always amazed by how stunning she looks. Whether she’s at the gym or on the red carpet in a haute couture dress, the beautiful woman who never seems to age knows how to look her best everywhere. The 48-year-old actress also has a huge number of fans on social media. Malaika likes to keep it real on social media, sharing everything from her glam photo shoots and fitness videos to photos of her with her friends and family.

To keep up with the trend, the actress recently shared a mirror image on her Instagram story. In the second photo, she is all dressed up and wearing fringes, which made her look very pretty. Well, Malaika’s bangs do fit her personality.

I’ve always stated that, then and now. I’d rather be remembered as sensual and spicy than pheeki and thandi (bland). I’ve always been like that. I’m naturally fiery, so it’s not intentional. Because I’ve been called’sexy,’ I must meet that criteria. No way. It’s simply who I am.”

Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor and their bond is solid. 2019 marked the couple’s debut. Malaika Arora, 36, is older than Arjun Kapoor. Due to their age discrepancy, the pair has often been trolled.

