Malaika Arora looks gorgeous as she displays her new hairstyle

Malaika Arora has been seen flaunting her new hairstyle and bold lips in style.

The actress is currently in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

They have made it clear that marriage is not on the cards.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of lovely selfies where she is seen displaying her new hairdo and strong lips in style.

While in the primary picture, Malaika is seen clicking a mirror selfie, in another, she is seen displaying her new hairdo and strong lips.

The entertainer is very dynamic via virtual entertainment and is many times seen imparting pictures and recordings of herself to her fans who can’t have enough of the beautiful diva.

Advertisement

Malaika was as of late spotted at the air terminal by the paparazzi where she met up with her ex Arbaaz Khan as they bid goodbye to their child Arhaan.

Despite the fact that they have headed out in different directions, Malaika and Arbaaz proceed to co-parent their child.

Malaika is presently involved with Arjun Kapoor. In spite of the fact that they have moved into the open about their relationship, they have clarified that marriage isn’t on the cards at any point in the near future.

Arjun was gotten some information about similar on one of the episodes of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7.

Answering to it, the entertainer said, “Honestly, because it has been two years of this lockdown, Covid and whatever was transpiring, I wanted to focus on my career. I would like to see where I am going. I am a very realistic person, it is not like I need to hide anything. I am not sitting here and being coy. I would really like to be, professionally, a little more stable”.

On the work front, he will next be seen in ‘Kuttey’ and ‘The Lady Killer’.

Advertisement

Also Read BTS video of Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif from Zero Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina were last seen together in Aanand L...