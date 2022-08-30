Malaika Arora proudly flaunts her stretch marks in latest picture

Malaika Arora is renowned for having a fit body and slender silhouette.

The 48-year-old actress also has a sense of style when it comes to dressing up.

Recently uploaded a mirror selfie on her Instagram story where she proudly displayed her stretch marks.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora is one of the most attractive actors working today. She is renowned for having a fit body and a slender silhouette. The actress also has a sense of style when it comes to dressing up. She is the height of style and never ceases to astound fans with her stunning appearances whenever she leaves the house for a workout or the red carpet in a fine couture gown.

The 48-year-old actress also has a sizable fan base on social media. Malaika likes to keep it real on social media, posting everything from loved-up pictures with friends and family to her stunning photo sessions and fitness videos.

Following the trend, the timeless beauty recently uploaded a mirror selfie on her Instagram story where she proudly displayed her stretch marks. Malaika has a history of taking control of her stretch marks in a confident manner. The “Chaiyya Chaiyya” girl was before photographed by paparazzi at a gym.

Also Read Arjun Kapoor dances with Malaika Arora on “Chaiyya Chaiyya” Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta to tie the knot in a private...

She was wearing a pink shirt and yoga leggings and didn’t mind showing off her stretch marks. While some online commenters made fun of Malaika for having “obvious stretch marks,” her supporters cheered her on and praised her for defying beauty norms.

Advertisement

Malaika was questioned about her thoughts on carrying the “sexy” label after all these years in a previous conversation. She responded to this by saying, “My god, I really held on to that tag! I’m not letting go anytime soon. It’s like, when you bestow somebody a title, or a crown or something, you hang on to it forever. So, I guess, I’ve just hung on to this tag. So, I’ve always said it, I’ve said it back then, I say it now. It sounds repetitive, but I’ve always said that I’d rather be known as a sexy and spicy and all of that, than being known as pheeki (plain) and thandi (bland). I like that and I’ve always been known like that. I’m a very feisty person by nature, so honestly, it’s not a conscious thing. Because I’ve been termed as, you know, ‘oh she’s sexy’ that I’ve to live up to that standard. I do not believe in that. I just feel it’s part and parcel of the person that I am.”

It should be noted that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a long and their romance is still going strong. In 2019, the couple made their relationship official.

Also Read Malaika Arora proud of Arjun Kapoor while he wears orange kurta Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most popular Bollywood...