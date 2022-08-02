Malavika Mohanan ignites internet with glam style in white dress

Malavika Mohanan is most popular actress in the South.

Known for her sartorial choices, which are known to be high on glam and fashionable.

Malavika is roped in to play female lead in Prabhas’ next with Maruthi.

She is known for making heads turn with her staggering looks. Presently, once more, Malavika has made everybody awestruck and the web ablaze with her most recent pics.

Malavika Mohanan slipped into a dazzling white bodycon dress that included strappy design neck area and a high side cut.

The smooth, body-embracing style impeccably emphasizd her thoroughly search in no time.

Malavika picked shimmering bangles and glittery hoops to make it classy and downplayed.

For make up, she went for smoky eye cosmetics and peach lipstick and cheeks. With negligible cosmetics, she settled on the best decision and allowed her outfit to sparkle.

Malavika Mohanan is serving us the right motivation to enhance flawless whites more than ever. In a lovely, smooth white dress, Malavika Mohanan is a flat out thing of beauty. The entertainer’s pics have presently set web ablaze and are circulating around the web.

On the work front, Malavika was most recently seen in Tamil film Maaran close by Dhanush.

She additionally has the Hindi film Yudhra ready to go with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

“Before, Malavika has indicated doing a major Telugu film. The film being referred to is only the one with Prabhas in the number one spot. She is very eager to begin work on this task,” uncovered a source near the turn of events.

