Edition: English
Edition: English

  Malika e Tarannum Noor Jehan's daughter Hina Durrani celebrates her birthday in Italy
Noor Jehan's daughter Hina Durrani celebrates her birthday in Italy

  • Natasha Ali Lakhani is the granddaughter of Noor Jehan and Ejaz Durrani.
  • Celebrated her mother’s birthday at Positano on the Amalfi Coast in Italy with her family.
  • Is a revered makeup artist with 1.1 million followers on Instagram.
The stunning daughter of Malika e Tarannum Noor Jehan and Ejaz Durrani celebrated her special day at Positano on the Amalfi Coast in Italy with her family.

The granddaughter of Noor Jehan, Natasha Ali Lakhani celebrated her mother’s special day and posted images to enthral fans on Instagram.

Lakhani dedicated a long caption to her mother, filling it with words of love. The MUA wrote, “Celebrating my stunning Mama, Hina Durrani. Happiest Birthday to the ultimate love of my life, my queen, my heart, my Maa. May Allah always protect your innocent heart, keep the biggest smile on your face, and may you always be in the midst of love, wonder, peace, joy and success in every way. thank you for always reminding me to thank Allah through all the ups & downs.”

Lakhani added, “Your strength, your resilience,and  your commitment to your family always leaves me in awe & inspired. I pray for your longest, healthiest life in utmost happiness, I love you more than I can ever say, and now I have it on record that I planned & executed your most memorable birthday to many many more!”

Have a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Natasha Ali Lakhani (@beyondbeautynatasha)

By profession, Lakhani is a revered makeup artist with 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Natasha Khalid’s pictures form her trip to Italy goes viral
Natasha Khalid’s pictures form her trip to Italy goes viral

Natasha Ali Lakhani is Noor Jehan’s granddaughter and make-up artist. She is...

